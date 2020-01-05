Four get artificial limbs

Four patients received advanced artificial limbs under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance scheme (CMCHIS) at the Government Hospital at Viralimalai in Pudukottai district on Sunday.

The limbs were fitted on Mariappan, 25, of Rajalipatti, Moorthy Ganesan, 29, of Mathirampatti, Palanisamy, 45, of Boothakudi and Arockiasamy, 43, of Vadugapatti, who lost their legs in accidents.

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, Collector P. Uma Maheswari and senior officials participated in the event.

John Viswanath, Chief Medical Officer, Government Hospital, Viralimalai, said that the limbs were expensive but much lighter than conventional ones. The limbs, estimated to cost ₹2.5 lakh in open market, had been fitted on patients free of cost. The advanced artificial limbs would enable the recipients to sit, walk and also exercise.