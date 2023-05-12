ADVERTISEMENT

Four fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in central region

May 12, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Friday as per the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi reported two fresh cases and Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur one each. There was no fresh case in the other districts.

The total number of active cases in the region stood at 35 as on Friday. Tiruchi had the maximum number of active cases with a dozen persons under treatment, including home treatment, for the infection. Nagapattinam had seven cases, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur six each, and Karur four.

CONNECT WITH US