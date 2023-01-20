Four-fold rise in target under PMMSY

January 20, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

An additional four-fold increase in target has been set this year for the Fisheries Department in Nagapattinam under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) for upgrade of existing fishing vessels/ boats or purchase of new ones, with a sizeable subsidy component.

The initial target of five boats has been fulfilled by the department, and, now, a target of identifying beneficiaries for purchase of 20 new boats has been set for the Department under the Central Scheme.

Fixing the value of ₹ 5 lakh for a fibre boat, the department has announced 40 purchase subsidy for buyers of 15 boats under general category and 60% subsidy for purchase of five boats for women.

Likewise, for purchase of five trawlers meant for deep-sea fishing, the cost of a vessel has been fixed at ₹ 1.2 crore, with the same subsidy parameters for three general category beneficiaries and two women beneficiaries

Though the boats are registered in the name of the women beneficiaries, it is the menfolk in these housholds who venture into the sea using the boats purchased under the PMMSY. Women, for their part, involve themselves in allied activities, according to an official of Fisheries Department.

The scheme for the district further covers purchase of 50 AIS-B Transponders, each costing up to ₹ 35,000, for trawlers, with subsidy component of 40% subject to a maximum of ₹ 14,000, Collector A. Arun Thamburaj said in a press release.

Nagapattinam figures among the prominent coastal districts under the flagship scheme for focused and sustainable development of fisheries sector in the country, for consolidating the achievements of Blue Revolution Scheme

At national-level, an estimated investment of ₹ 20,050 crores, the highest ever in the fisheries sector, has been planned for implementation of PMMSY during a period of five years from 2020-21 to 2024-25, as a part of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Package.

Out of this, an investment of about ₹ 12,340 crores is proposed for beneficiary-oriented activities in Marine, Inland fisheries and Aquaculture and about ₹ 7,710 crores investment for fisheries infrastructure.

PMMSY aims at enhancing fish production by an additional 70 lakh tonne by 2024-25, increasing fisheries export earnings to ₹ 1,00,000 crore by 2024-25, doubling of incomes of fishers and fish farmers, reducing post-harvest losses from 20-25% to about 10% and generation of additional 55 lakhs direct and indirect gainful employment opportunities in fisheries sector and allied activities.