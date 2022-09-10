Four fishermen rescued off Nagapattinam coast

Four fishers of Keechankuppam in Nagapattinam district were rescued by other fishermen after their mechanised boat sunk upon developing a hole while they were fishing off Nagapattinam coast.

According to the fishers, the four fishermen ventured into the sea on Friday from Nagapattinam Fishing Harbour on a mechanised boat owned by Gnanaprakasam. While they were fishing about 13 nautical miles away, the boat was reportedly hit by a huge wave and the vessel developed a hole at the bottom. As the boat began to sink, the fishers abandoned it and started swimming towards the shore.

Meanwhile, fishers in another boat spotted the four persons, including Gnanaprakasam, in distress and rescued them. They were later brought ashore safely. The boat and fishing nets, valued at about ₹25 lakh, were lost, the fishers said.