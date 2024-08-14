Four fishermen attacked by unidentified Sri Lankans

Four fishermen from the coastal village of Arcott Thurai, were attacked by a group of six unidentified Tamil speaking assailants reportedly from Sri Lanka, while fishing in the waters off the Nagapattinam district.

The incident took place on August 13, at 10:30 PM. The fishermen, identified as P.Muthukrishnan, 70, T.Rajesh, 26, K.Panneerselvam, 50, and T.Velmurugan, 36, had set out to sea earlier that day at 2:30 PM in a boat owned by R.Chandrakasan, a resident of Melatheru in Arcott thurai. The boat, registered as IND TN-06-MM-664, had ventured about 15 nautical miles east of Kodiakkarai when they were ambushed.

According to the fishermen, two boats carrying six individuals, who spoke Tamil, approached them. Four of the attackers threatened the fishermen with swords held to their throats, while others assaulted them with iron pipes. The attackers made off with 700 kg of fishing nets, leaving the fishermen injured.

The fishermen returned to the Arcott Thurai shore on August 14, at 1:30 PM, and reported the incident. They have since been admitted to Vedaranyam Government General Hospital for treatment, suffering from internal injuries inflicted by the iron pipes.

The Vedaranyam Marine police has filed a compliant.

