ADVERTISEMENT

Four fishermen attacked by unidentified Sri Lankans

Published - August 14, 2024 08:32 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Four fishermen from the coastal village of Arcott Thurai, were attacked by a group of six unidentified Tamil speaking assailants reportedly from Sri Lanka, while fishing in the waters off the Nagapattinam district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place on August 13, at 10:30 PM. The fishermen, identified as P.Muthukrishnan, 70, T.Rajesh, 26, K.Panneerselvam, 50, and T.Velmurugan, 36, had set out to sea earlier that day at 2:30 PM in a boat owned by R.Chandrakasan, a resident of Melatheru in Arcott thurai. The boat, registered as IND TN-06-MM-664, had ventured about 15 nautical miles east of Kodiakkarai when they were ambushed.

According to the fishermen, two boats carrying six individuals, who spoke Tamil, approached them. Four of the attackers threatened the fishermen with swords held to their throats, while others assaulted them with iron pipes. The attackers made off with 700 kg of fishing nets, leaving the fishermen injured.

The fishermen returned to the Arcott Thurai shore on August 14, at 1:30 PM, and reported the incident. They have since been admitted to Vedaranyam Government General Hospital for treatment, suffering from internal injuries inflicted by the iron pipes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Vedaranyam Marine police has filed a compliant.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US