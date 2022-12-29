Four fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

December 29, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST

MAYILADUTHURAI Four fishermen from Mayiladuthurai district have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line.

The fishermen — Shakthivel (32), Thiruselvan (41), Shakthivel (24) and Pandian (37), belonging to Perumalpettai hamlet — were taken to Kankesenthurai harbour for further questioning. Their mechanized fishing boat was also confiscated.

The fishermen had ventured into the sea on Tuesday and were fishing near the IMBL when they were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of trespassing into the Sri Lankan waters.