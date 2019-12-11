Four electrocuted

Three men engaged in repairs to a house at Andhakudi Thoppu village near Peralam were electrocuted on Wednesday.

The mishap took place when the trio were attempted to fix a tin sheet as a rainwater outlet at the house of Masilamani. While doing so, Masilamani’s sons, Ilavarasan, 30, and Ilayaraja, 25, and his relative, Pari, 45, of the same village, failed to notice that the sheet had come into contact with a live electric cable passing near the house. They suffered a severe shock and thrown away a few yards.

Peralam police were alerted about the incident and the three were rushed to Tiruvarur Government Medical College hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.

Ariyalur

Jothi was electrocuted after she came into contact with a live wire near her house at Mettupalayam in Ariyalur, when she got up to feed cattle on Wednesday.

She was found dead by her husband, Sekar, when he returned from Tiruvannamalai. The wire had reportedly snapped after being hit by a TNSTC bus on Tuesday night.