Four electric motor pumps seized for illegal tapping of water in Tiruchi

Tiruchi Corporation on Thursday sized four electric motors - used for sucking drinking water from distribution mains of the civic body - from houses at Panjapur and neighbouring areas in the city.

During a surprise inspection conducted by Corporation officials to detect illegal tapping of potable water, four electric motors were sized from as many houses in the Panjapur and Sengurichi areas in Ward 62 of Zone 4.

Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan, in a press release, said the drive, launched to check the illegal use of electric motors, would continue. Apart from seizing the motor pumps, a penalty would be imposed on the offenders and water supply to the premises disconnected, he said.

