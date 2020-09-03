Four die in road accidents

Four persons died in separate road accidents that occurred in Pudukottai district on Thursday.

A mini goods carrier that was carrying pandal items from Thuvarankurichi overturned on the Madurai - Tiruchi national highway near Viralimalai in the afternoon after one of the rear tyres suddenly burst.

Two persons K. Murugan (60) and M. Murugan (50) who were seated in the rear side of the vehicle sustained injuries and died on the way to hospital. The Viralimalai Police are investigating, said police sources. .

The other accident occurred at Pappankudi village near Illupur involving two motorcycles that collided head-on. The riders of both vehicles succumbed to injuries at the Government Hospital in Illupur. Police gave the names of the victims as M. Vellaisamy (29) and S. Ajai Ghosh (48) who was a EB wireman. The Illupur police are investigating.