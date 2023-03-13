Four detained for protesting atop the Vengaivayal tank demanding its demolition

March 13, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Four members of the Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi were detained by the police on Monday after they staged a protest by climbing atop the overhead water tank at Vengaivayal village in Pudukottai district and demanding the demolition of the tank. People had mixed human faeces with drinking water in the tank earlier.

The protest occurred in the morning when the four members of the party came to Vengaivayal and went atop the water tank, which lies in disuse, by climbing the ladder.

Police said the members raised slogans after climbing atop the tank and demanded its demolition since it was a “symbol of shame”. They allegedly damaged a pipeline in the tank, said the sources. Police personnel spoke to the protesting members and convinced them to come down. They were detained by the police. The tank had supplied drinking water to the Adi Dravidar families of Vengaivayal.