Four deaths and 146 new cases reported in central region

The central region on Wednesday recorded four COVID-19 deaths – one person each from Thanjavur, Pudukottai and two from Tiruchi.

A 60-year-old woman from Pudukottai, who had pre-existing conditions of diabetes, was admitted to Pudukottai District Headquarters Hospital on July 4. She tested positive on July 5 and began undergoing treatment. She died on Tuesday after suffering sudden cardiorespiratory arrest and acute respiratory failure.

A 55-year-old man from Tiruchi, who was undergoing treatment at Pudukottai District Headquarters Hospital after admission on July 6, died on Tuesday. He tested positive on July 7 and died the same day, hospital sources said.

In Thanjavur, a 55-year-old man from Kumbakonam died of the viral infection on Wednesday. He travelled to and from Kumbakonam when he tested positive. He was admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on July 5 and died on Wednesday afternoon.

A village health nurse from Valanadu in Marungapuri, who was admitted to Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) on June 25 after testing positive, died on Wednesday. She suffered from comorbid conditions such as hypertension and diabetes, official sources at MGMGH said.

Meanwhile, a total of 146 patients tested positive on Wednesday. Tiruvarur reported 38, Pudukottai 31, Tiruchi 21, Nagapattinam 19, Thanjavur 15, Ariyalur 12 and Karur 7 and Perambalur 3.

Tiruchi

In Tiruchi, 21 patients tested positive and 12 of them hailed from the city limits. Official sources at the corporation said all 12 were within existing containment zones. “These patients tested positive because we keep a regular check on people within these zones, check for fever and other symptoms on a daily basis,” a senior official said.

The total number of cases in the district was 1,077 on Wednesday.

Fifty-nine patients were discharged from MGMGH after recovery on Wednesday. Forty-nine others were also discharged from the COVID Care Centre at Khajamalai.

Review meeting held

Collector S. Sivarasu conducted a review meeting with 65 special teams deputed in all 65 wards of Tiruchi Corporation.

The Collector instructed the special teams comprising police, health and revenue officials to trace, identify and test all returnees from other districts and States.

Returnees from Chennai, or from other districts, with and without e-passes must be traced. Those travelling via rail, road or by air from within the State, outside or from abroad must be placed in home quarantine for 14 days. So far, 1,150 travellers had been traced and tested. Of them, 50 tested positive, Mr. Sivarasu said.

Thanjavur, Tiruvarur

In delta districts, 38 tested positive in Tiruvarur and 15 in Thanjavur. A correspondent and a teacher of a private school in Thanjavur, who tested positive, triggered apprehension among parents and students who visited the institution early this month to remit school fees.

The Corporation approached the school authorities seeking the list of those who frequented the school premises during that time. After much persuasion, the authorities handed over the list of 140 names to civic officials.

Out of 140 persons, 82 were subjected to COVID-19 test at the primary health centre at Kallukulam on July 5 and 6. Two parents and two children of the teaching staff tested positive. Efforts had been initiated by Corporation officials to test left-out persons, some of whom reportedly approached private hospitals to check whether they had contracted the infection, sources said.

Pudukottai

In Pudukottai, two boys, aged one and two, were among the 31 who tested positive. Barring a 41-year-old man, who was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore and a 65-year-old woman undergoing treatment in Chennai, the remaining 28 patients were admitted to Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital.

Nagapattinam

In Nagapattinam, 10 of the 19 patients who tested positive, were returnees from Chennai, while five were local cases. The remaining returned from Dubai, Kuwait and Muscat. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 325.

Perambalur

Three patients from Perambalur tested positive and were admitted to Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital.

Ariyalur, Karur

Ariyalur saw an increase in the number of cases with 12 testing positive. Four had returned from Chennai, three were family members of those who returned from Chennai, one from Thanjavur, one was returnee from Ladakh and one from Bahrain. The remaining were locals from Ariyalur, who had been in contact with patients who tested positive.

Seven patients tested positive in Karur.