Four cows struck dead by lightning at Kumulur near Lalgudi

April 03, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Four cows were killed after being struck by lightning at Kumulur village near Lalgudi in Tiruchi district on Sunday. The incident happened on Sunday evening when Tiruchi city and its adjoining areas witnessed moderate rainfall. At this juncture, four cows owned by a farmer P. Rajiv Gandhi from Kumulur got struck by lightning and died on the spot. A haystack belonging to another farmer Balamurugan from the same area caught fire because of lightning. The Fire and Rescue Services team from Pullambadi rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The Siruganur police registered a case regarding the incident.

