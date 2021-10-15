Four chewing tobacco units sealed

15 October 2021 19:38 IST

PUDUKOTTAI

Officials of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department in the district on Wednesday sealed four units which were manufacturing banned chewing tobacco substance. The action was taken based on government direction, said official sources. Out of the four units, two were functioning in Pudukottai town, one in Pudukottai block and another in Annavasal, said the sources.

