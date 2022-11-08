Four cases in central districts

Four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in central districts on Tuesday. According to a medical bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, two persons tested positive in Nagapattinam district. Ariyalur and Tiruchi recorded a case each. Mayaladuthurai, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Karur and Perambalur recorded nil cases. A total of 18 patients, who were under treatment after testing positive for the virus, were discharged on Tuesday.