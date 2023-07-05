Four car passengers killed in road accident near Viralimalai

July 05, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Four car passengers were killed in a road accident at Lanjanmedu near Viralimalai in Pudukottai district on Wednesday.

According to sources, the driver of the Tiruchi-bound car from Tenkasi with five passengers lost control of the vehicle and hit a loaded truck parked on the roadside of Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway and then rammed a bus shelter at Lanjanmedu.

Ravikumar, 47, Ganesh Kumar, 33, both natives of Tiruchi district, and Muthukrishnan, 31, and Suresh, 32, from Tenkasi district, were killed on the spot. Viralimalai Police recovered the bodies and sent them to Government Hospital at Manapparai for post-mortem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another passenger, Murali, 33, who sustained injuries, was admitted to the Primary Health Centre at Kodumbalur for first aid and was later referred to Government Hospital at Manapparai. Pudukottai Superintendent of Police Vandita Pandey inspected the accident spot. The Viralimalai police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.