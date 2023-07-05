HamberMenu
Four car passengers killed in road accident near Viralimalai

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which hit a loaded truck parked on the roadside of Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway

July 05, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Four car passengers were killed in a road accident at Lanjanmedu near Viralimalai in Pudukottai district on Wednesday.

According to sources, the driver of the Tiruchi-bound car from Tenkasi with five passengers lost control of the vehicle and hit a loaded truck parked on the roadside of Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway and then rammed a bus shelter at Lanjanmedu.

Ravikumar, 47, Ganesh Kumar, 33, both natives of Tiruchi district, and Muthukrishnan, 31, and Suresh, 32, from Tenkasi district, were killed on the spot. Viralimalai Police recovered the bodies and sent them to Government Hospital at Manapparai for post-mortem.

Another passenger, Murali, 33, who sustained injuries, was admitted to the Primary Health Centre at Kodumbalur for first aid and was later referred to Government Hospital at Manapparai. Pudukottai Superintendent of Police Vandita Pandey inspected the accident spot. The Viralimalai police have registered a case.

