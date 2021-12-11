Four boys rescued

THANJAVUR

11 December 2021 20:16 IST

Revenue officials rescued four boys employed for rearing of goats and lodged them at the Government Boys Home here.

A release from the Revenue Divisional Office said the boys were taken to Surakottai by Govindaraj of Ramanathapuram district after obtaining the consent of Sundarraj and Papaththi, parents of the boys, while their family was engaged in wood charcoal preparation work at Kalancheri village in Papanasam taluk, two years ago. Govindaraj deployed the boys in goat rearing work at Surakottai.

Recently, a call was received through Childline number 1098 stating that the boys were engaged as bonded labourers at Surakottai. Subsequently, officials from the Revenue Divisional Office, Thanjavur, District Child Protection Unit and Thanjavur Taluk Police along with Childline Shed India organisation representatives went to Surakottai and rescued the boys.