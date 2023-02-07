Four boys rescued from brick kiln

February 07, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A joint team of officials, including police personnel, rescued four boys who were allegedly working as child labourers in a brick kiln at Natham area in Thottiyam taluk in the district on Tuesday.

Acting on information, the team led by Child Welfare Committee member S. Prabhu raided the brick kiln in the evening and rescued the four minors in the age group of eight to 14 years. The rescued boys were subsequently accommodated in a home. Four families from Villupuram district were working in the brick kiln, said sources.