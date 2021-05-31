Four booked for violation of COVID-19 guidelines

Provisions of the Epidemic Disease Act has been invoked against four persons in Thanjavur district in two different cases.

According to official sources, Thanjavur East Police booked a case against Prakash of East Gate, Thanjavur, for violating home quarantine conditions under Sections 269 and 270 of IPC read with Section 3 of Epidemic Disease Act and 51(b) of Disaster Management Act based on a complaint lodged by a health inspector of Thanjavur Corporation on May 30.

In the second case, Ayyampettai Police booked Udayasuriyakumar, Kannan and Kaliyamoorthy of Illupakorai hamlet for keeping the body of their relative, Rajesh, who died of COVID-19, at their house in violation of conditions laid down for safe disposal of the body.

The trio was booked under Sections 141, 188, 269 and 270 of IPC read with Epidemic Disease Act and Section 51(b) of Disaster Management Act on May 30, sources said.

Meanwhile, Kabisthalam police registered a case against a government servant for not adhering to conditions laid down for safe disposal of a COVID-19 infected patient’s body.

The accused, Muruganandam of Kabisthalam, received the body of his father, Ramasamy, who died on May 28 after admission for COVID-19 treatment at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital along with his wife Pichaiyammal.

Muruganandam and Pichaiyammal brought Ramasamy’s body to their house at Kabisthalam where their relatives, friends and villagers numbering more than 200 gathered.

When the matter was brought to the notice of Kabisthalam village panchayat officials, they lodged a complaint against Muruganandam with police, who registered a case on May 30.

Subsequently, a screening camp was conducted at Kabisthalam where swab samples were collected from more than 200 people, sources said.