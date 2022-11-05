Four booked for murdering a 64-year-old woman

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
November 05, 2022 20:28 IST

A 64-year-old woman at Kadiyakurichi near Jeeyapuram, who sustained severe injuries after being attacked by a group of persons on Wednesday, died on Saturday. G. Pattu, the deceased, was said to have obtained a loan of ₹50,000 from Vanitha, 38, of the same village some time ago. A wordy duel erupted when Vanitha visited Pattu demanding the repayment of the loan immediately. During the course of an argument, the family members of Vanitha had attacked Pattu. The injured Pattu was admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday. Based on a complaint, Jeeyapuram police filed a murder case against Vanitha, a Home Guard, her husband Balasubramanian and two others.

