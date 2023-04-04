ADVERTISEMENT

Four booked for land grabbing using forged documents

April 04, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The District Crime Branch of Tiruchi rural police on Monday registered a case against four persons for creating a forged document and grabbing 52 cent of land near Tiruverumbur.

According to the police, the complainant D. Panneerselvam, 65, a native of Varaganeri, owns 52 cent of land in Ellakudi near Thiruverumbur. The piece of land was registered in his name in 1985.

When he visited his land in August 2022, he found a fence erected around it by unknown persons without his knowledge. They also erected a board claiming that the land belonged to A. Piradi, 56, from Periyakaliammal Street in Tiruchi.

When Panneerselvam checked with the Sub-Registrar Office at Tiruverumbur, he found that a forged Aadhar card had been created in his name. An unidentified person impersonating him had transferred the ownership and registered the land in the name of Piradi by claiming that the land document was lost.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the complaint from Panneerselvam, the District Crime Branch registered a case against Piradi and an unidentified person under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. D. Prakash, 42, and S. Subbulakshmi, 51, were also booked for signing as proof of evidence to facilitate the fake registration.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US