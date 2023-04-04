Four booked for land grabbing using forged documents

April 04, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The District Crime Branch of Tiruchi rural police on Monday registered a case against four persons for creating a forged document and grabbing 52 cent of land near Tiruverumbur.

According to the police, the complainant D. Panneerselvam, 65, a native of Varaganeri, owns 52 cent of land in Ellakudi near Thiruverumbur. The piece of land was registered in his name in 1985.

When he visited his land in August 2022, he found a fence erected around it by unknown persons without his knowledge. They also erected a board claiming that the land belonged to A. Piradi, 56, from Periyakaliammal Street in Tiruchi.

When Panneerselvam checked with the Sub-Registrar Office at Tiruverumbur, he found that a forged Aadhar card had been created in his name. An unidentified person impersonating him had transferred the ownership and registered the land in the name of Piradi by claiming that the land document was lost.

Based on the complaint from Panneerselvam, the District Crime Branch registered a case against Piradi and an unidentified person under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. D. Prakash, 42, and S. Subbulakshmi, 51, were also booked for signing as proof of evidence to facilitate the fake registration.