Four arrested

01 June 2021 17:47 IST

THANJAVUR

Four persons were arrested on the charges of violating lockdown conditions at Melauloor near Orathanadu.

Mukeshkumar, Santhosh, Raghavendran and Thangamuthu travelled on the Thanjavur-Pattukottai Road near Melauloor on a motorcycle recently.

One of them was wielding a lethal weapon and posted a video clip of the same on social media. As the video went viral, the Orathanadu police arrested them and seized the motorcycles and the weapon.