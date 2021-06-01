Tiruchirapalli01 June 2021 17:47 IST
Four arrested
THANJAVUR
Four persons were arrested on the charges of violating lockdown conditions at Melauloor near Orathanadu.
Mukeshkumar, Santhosh, Raghavendran and Thangamuthu travelled on the Thanjavur-Pattukottai Road near Melauloor on a motorcycle recently.
One of them was wielding a lethal weapon and posted a video clip of the same on social media. As the video went viral, the Orathanadu police arrested them and seized the motorcycles and the weapon.
