Four arrested in watchman murder case

THANJAVUR

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of the watchman at a company in Ammapettai Police Station limit last week.

Jayabal (74) of Thanjavur was a night-watchman at a plastic goods manufacturing unit on the outskirts of Thanjavur was found dead in the vicinity of the company in the morning hours on July 19.

Special police teams were formed to trace the culprits as the victim’s head was found smashed with a stone. Subsequently, the special team members with the help of video footage of the closed-circuit television network cameras installed at the company and surrounding areas traced the murderers – Senthilkumar of Valamarkottai, Kumar of Vandikara Street, Vijayakumar of Narthankudikadu and Jagadeesan of Karaimeendarkottai – on Sunday.

The accused confessed that they had committed the crime after the victim refused to allow them to consume alcohol near the company, police said.