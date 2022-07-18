Four arrested in Karur district over social media posts regarding Kallakurichi Class 12 student’s death

Four youths were arrested in Karur district on Monday for circulating messages on social media about a plan to hold an agitation in the district, seeking justice for the Class XII girl whose death triggered violence in Kallakurichi on Sunday.

The arrested persons were identified as Surendran, who owes allegiance to the Revolutionary Students Youth Federation, and his accomplices Siva, Tamilarasan and Sankar. Police sources said the four were picked up in the early hours of Monday, after they circulated messages on social media urging youth to take part in the planned protest.

The Pasupathipalayam police registered a case against them. They were later released on bail, on the condition that they sign in at the police station every day for a period of one month.