Four arrested, idols recovered

Police have arrested four persons and recovered idols stolen from Srinivasaperumal temple at Thirupurambiyam near Swamimalai in November last.

The temple priest, Parangusam, lodged a complaint with Swamimalai police on November 11 stating that idols and silver articles were found stolen when he opened the temple at 6 p.m. for puja.

Subsequently, a special team was formed to investigate the theft, which was traced to a family in Thirupurambiyam.

Ramalingam of Thirupurambiyam and his wife Rajathi, their son Kamal and his friend, Sagayaraj of Kothavachavadi near Thanjavur, were arrested and the stolen idols recovered on Monday.