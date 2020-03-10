Tiruchirapalli

Four arrested, idols recovered

Police have arrested four persons and recovered idols stolen from Srinivasaperumal temple at Thirupurambiyam near Swamimalai in November last.

The temple priest, Parangusam, lodged a complaint with Swamimalai police on November 11 stating that idols and silver articles were found stolen when he opened the temple at 6 p.m. for puja.

Subsequently, a special team was formed to investigate the theft, which was traced to a family in Thirupurambiyam.

Ramalingam of Thirupurambiyam and his wife Rajathi, their son Kamal and his friend, Sagayaraj of Kothavachavadi near Thanjavur, were arrested and the stolen idols recovered on Monday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 10, 2020 7:35:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/four-arrested-idols-recovered/article31032479.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY