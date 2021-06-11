Tiruchirapalli

Four arrested for threatening man for comments against LTTE chief

TIRUCHI

The city police on Friday arrested 'Saatai' Durai Murugan who runs a Youtube channel in the name 'Saatai' and three others on the charge of threatening a person who runs a private agency selling car accessories here after the latter allegedly made some derogatory remarks against LTTE chief Prabhakaran.

Police sources said Vinod had tweeted some derogatory remarks against the LTTE leader on Thursday. Duraimurugan and three others went to the agency run by Vinod and allegedly threatened him for his derogatory remarks against Prabhakaran.

The sources said the four also allegedly forced him to praise the LTTE leader. Acting on a complaint from Vinod, the city police arrested Durai Murugan and three others on Friday. The K.K. Nagar police are probing.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2021 10:27:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/four-arrested-for-threatening-man-for-comments-against-ltte-chief/article34792601.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY