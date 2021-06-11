Four arrested for threatening man for comments against LTTE chief

TIRUCHI

The city police on Friday arrested 'Saatai' Durai Murugan who runs a Youtube channel in the name 'Saatai' and three others on the charge of threatening a person who runs a private agency selling car accessories here after the latter allegedly made some derogatory remarks against LTTE chief Prabhakaran.

Police sources said Vinod had tweeted some derogatory remarks against the LTTE leader on Thursday. Duraimurugan and three others went to the agency run by Vinod and allegedly threatened him for his derogatory remarks against Prabhakaran.

The sources said the four also allegedly forced him to praise the LTTE leader. Acting on a complaint from Vinod, the city police arrested Durai Murugan and three others on Friday. The K.K. Nagar police are probing.