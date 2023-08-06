ADVERTISEMENT

Four arrested for sexual assault on minors in a Tiruchi home

August 06, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The All-Women Police Station at Jeeyapuram in Tiruchi district on Saturday arrested four persons on the charges of sexually assaulting minors.

Police sources said officials from the Social Welfare Department had conducted a surprise inspection at a private home for school students in Pettaivaithalai police station limits. The students alerted the officials regarding the sexual assault by some of the management staff.

Based on the complaint from the Social Welfare Officer, the Jeeyapuram All-Women Police registered a case against Dhanasekaran, Yesurajan, Parthiban and Sivagiri under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They were arrested and remanded in judicial custody at Tiruchi Central Prison.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US