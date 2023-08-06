Four arrested for sexual assault on minors in a Tiruchi home

August 06, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The All-Women Police Station at Jeeyapuram in Tiruchi district on Saturday arrested four persons on the charges of sexually assaulting minors.

Police sources said officials from the Social Welfare Department had conducted a surprise inspection at a private home for school students in Pettaivaithalai police station limits. The students alerted the officials regarding the sexual assault by some of the management staff.

Based on the complaint from the Social Welfare Officer, the Jeeyapuram All-Women Police registered a case against Dhanasekaran, Yesurajan, Parthiban and Sivagiri under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They were arrested and remanded in judicial custody at Tiruchi Central Prison.