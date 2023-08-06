HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four arrested for sexual assault on minors in a Tiruchi home

August 06, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The All-Women Police Station at Jeeyapuram in Tiruchi district on Saturday arrested four persons on the charges of sexually assaulting minors.

Police sources said officials from the Social Welfare Department had conducted a surprise inspection at a private home for school students in Pettaivaithalai police station limits. The students alerted the officials regarding the sexual assault by some of the management staff.

Based on the complaint from the Social Welfare Officer, the Jeeyapuram All-Women Police registered a case against Dhanasekaran, Yesurajan, Parthiban and Sivagiri under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They were arrested and remanded in judicial custody at Tiruchi Central Prison.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.