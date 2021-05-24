Four arrested for murder

TIRUVARUR

24 May 2021 21:11 IST

Special police teams investigating the suspicious death of a woman at Thappalampuliyur in Tiruvarur Taluk police station limits have arrested four persons.

Jayabharathi, 30, who was a postal employee at Thappalampuliyur, was reportedly knocked down from her two-wheeler on the morning of May 21. She succumbed to injuries at Thiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital.

The case was converted into death under suspicious circumstances after Jayabharathi’s father, Chidambaram, lodged a complaint with police citing family issues faced by his daughter. In his complaint, he said his daughter was living with him after a misunderstanding with her husband, who worked abroad.

Subsequently, special teams formed to probe the cause of the road accident led to the arrest of Prasanna of Patteeswaram, Senthilkumar of Pavithramanickam, Raja of Kodavasal and Jegan of Kodavasal. Questioned, the quartet reportedly said they committed the crime at the instance of the victim’s in-laws.