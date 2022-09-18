Four arrested for holding rooster fight near Thottiyam

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
September 18, 2022 19:44 IST

: The Thottiyam police arrested four persons on the charge of holding a rooster fight at Kattur village on Saturday.  Acting on information, a police team raided the spot where the four persons had assembled and were indulging in gambling by holding a rooster fight.

The police team seized nine two-wheelers, cash amounting to ₹250 and a couple of roosters. Those arrested were later released on bail, said police sources. The Thottiyam police have registered a case.

