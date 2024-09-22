Four arrested for diverting eggs meant for govt. school meal scheme

Four persons were arrested in Edamalaipatti Pudur for allegedly misusing eggs supplied for the State government’s meal scheme for children studying in government schools. A tip off led food safety officers, headed by District Food Safety Officer R.Rameshbabu, to inspect a local hotel on Sunday.

During the inspection, officials found that five of the eggs bore the official stamp. Upon questioning, hotel owner Jeenathkubura, 61, admitted that her sister, Salma, 66, had purchased two cartons of eggs from Sathya ,43, an anganwadi worker.

Further investigation revealed that Sathya’s husband, Raghuraman, who had a sub-contract to supply eggs for the meal scheme from 2007 to anganwadi in Manikandam block, had been diverting some of them to the hotel. All four persons were arrested by the Edamalaipatti pudur police.

