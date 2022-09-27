Four arrested for damaging bus

The Hindu Bureau TIRUVARUR:
September 27, 2022 19:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Four persons have been arrested for damaging buses of State Transport Corporation at Tiruvarur New Bus Stand last week.

According to police, the incident took place around 10 p.m. on September 22 when the buses were parked at the bays at the new bus stand at Vilamal on the outskirts of Tiruvarur. A group of persons who came in two motorcycles started pelting stones on three buses with commuters inside.

Subsequently, after examining the video footage recorded through the CCTV camera network at the bus stand, the Tiruvarur Town police arrested Shahul Hameed (35) and Mohammed Magsoonmakathir (30), both from Kodikkalpalayam; Ahmadthullah (28) of Koothanallur and Niwas (22) of Tiruvarur By Pass Road

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

All of them were sympathisers of an outfit against which the National Investigation Agency conducted a raid last week, police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app