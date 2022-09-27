Four arrested for damaging bus

ADVERTISEMENT

Four persons have been arrested for damaging buses of State Transport Corporation at Tiruvarur New Bus Stand last week.

According to police, the incident took place around 10 p.m. on September 22 when the buses were parked at the bays at the new bus stand at Vilamal on the outskirts of Tiruvarur. A group of persons who came in two motorcycles started pelting stones on three buses with commuters inside.

Subsequently, after examining the video footage recorded through the CCTV camera network at the bus stand, the Tiruvarur Town police arrested Shahul Hameed (35) and Mohammed Magsoonmakathir (30), both from Kodikkalpalayam; Ahmadthullah (28) of Koothanallur and Niwas (22) of Tiruvarur By Pass Road

All of them were sympathisers of an outfit against which the National Investigation Agency conducted a raid last week, police said.