Tiruchirapalli

Four arrested for damaging bus

Four persons have been arrested for damaging buses of State Transport Corporation at Tiruvarur New Bus Stand last week.

According to police, the incident took place around 10 p.m. on September 22 when the buses were parked at the bays at the new bus stand at Vilamal on the outskirts of Tiruvarur. A group of persons who came in two motorcycles started pelting stones on three buses with commuters inside.

Subsequently, after examining the video footage recorded through the CCTV camera network at the bus stand, the Tiruvarur Town police arrested Shahul Hameed (35) and Mohammed Magsoonmakathir (30), both from Kodikkalpalayam; Ahmadthullah (28) of Koothanallur and Niwas (22) of Tiruvarur By Pass Road

All of them were sympathisers of an outfit against which the National Investigation Agency conducted a raid last week, police said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 27, 2022 7:41:26 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/four-arrested-for-damaging-bus/article65942435.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY