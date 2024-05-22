GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Four arrested for blackmailing PSU official

Published - May 22, 2024 08:07 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons, including a senior functionary of Muvendar Munnetra Kazhagam, on Wednesday were arrested for blackmailing an official working in a Public Sector Undertakings (PSU).

According to police, Subashini,40, Killi Prakash,40, Mohamed Nasir, 39, and Dinesh Babu, 31, blackmailed Venkatesan, 59, from Thirunallar road in Karaikal for money. Subashini was in possession of a video.

On April 29, Subashini made Mr.Venkatesan come to a private hotel in Cauvery Nagar in Mayiladuthurai district. Subashini also invited a senior functionary of Muvendar Munnetra Kazhagam, Killi Prakash, a history sheeter along with his associates Mohamed Nasir, Dinesh Babu to the hotel.

All the four accused blackmailed Mr.Venkatesan and received ₹2.70 lakh there through digital transfer. The accused also demanded ₹10 lakh more. Mr.Venkatesan filed a compliant with the Mayiladuthurai town police based on which all the accused were arrested.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.