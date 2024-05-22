Four arrested for blackmailing PSU official

Four persons, including a senior functionary of Muvendar Munnetra Kazhagam, on Wednesday were arrested for blackmailing an official working in a Public Sector Undertakings (PSU).

According to police, Subashini,40, Killi Prakash,40, Mohamed Nasir, 39, and Dinesh Babu, 31, blackmailed Venkatesan, 59, from Thirunallar road in Karaikal for money. Subashini was in possession of a video.

On April 29, Subashini made Mr.Venkatesan come to a private hotel in Cauvery Nagar in Mayiladuthurai district. Subashini also invited a senior functionary of Muvendar Munnetra Kazhagam, Killi Prakash, a history sheeter along with his associates Mohamed Nasir, Dinesh Babu to the hotel.

All the four accused blackmailed Mr.Venkatesan and received ₹2.70 lakh there through digital transfer. The accused also demanded ₹10 lakh more. Mr.Venkatesan filed a compliant with the Mayiladuthurai town police based on which all the accused were arrested.