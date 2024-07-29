ADVERTISEMENT

Four acres of temple land recovered from encroachers in Tiruvarur

Published - July 29, 2024 05:55 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The land behind the Tiruvarur Central Library building was encroached by an individual a few years who later converted it into residential plots; HR&CE department took action and recovered the land

The Hindu Bureau

A vacant land measuring around four acres in Tiruvarur town belonging to Sri Inootrupillaiyar temple, Tiruvarur, was recovered by the temple authorities recently.

According to official sources, the vacant land behind the Tiruvarur Central Library building was allegedly encroached by an individual belonging to minority community a few years ago who subsequently decided to convert the site into residential plots.

However, the Hindu Religious Charitable and Endowments Department that manages the immovable properties belonging to Sri Inootrupillaiyar temple, Tiruvarur, initiated legal steps to “reclaim” ownership of the land in the name of the temple and succeeded in its effort. Sources added that the land in Tiruvarur town was officially taken over by the temple authorities recently.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US