Four acres of temple land recovered from encroachers in Tiruvarur

A vacant land measuring around four acres in Tiruvarur town belonging to Sri Inootrupillaiyar temple, Tiruvarur, was recovered by the temple authorities recently.

According to official sources, the vacant land behind the Tiruvarur Central Library building was allegedly encroached by an individual belonging to minority community a few years ago who subsequently decided to convert the site into residential plots.

However, the Hindu Religious Charitable and Endowments Department that manages the immovable properties belonging to Sri Inootrupillaiyar temple, Tiruvarur, initiated legal steps to “reclaim” ownership of the land in the name of the temple and succeeded in its effort. Sources added that the land in Tiruvarur town was officially taken over by the temple authorities recently.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.