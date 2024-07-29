GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four acres of temple land recovered from encroachers in Tiruvarur

The land behind the Tiruvarur Central Library building was encroached by an individual a few years who later converted it into residential plots; HR&CE department took action and recovered the land

Published - July 29, 2024 05:55 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

A vacant land measuring around four acres in Tiruvarur town belonging to Sri Inootrupillaiyar temple, Tiruvarur, was recovered by the temple authorities recently.

According to official sources, the vacant land behind the Tiruvarur Central Library building was allegedly encroached by an individual belonging to minority community a few years ago who subsequently decided to convert the site into residential plots.

However, the Hindu Religious Charitable and Endowments Department that manages the immovable properties belonging to Sri Inootrupillaiyar temple, Tiruvarur, initiated legal steps to “reclaim” ownership of the land in the name of the temple and succeeded in its effort. Sources added that the land in Tiruvarur town was officially taken over by the temple authorities recently.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / land resources

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.