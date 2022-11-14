  1. EPaper
Founder of service organisation in Tiruchi arrested under POCSO Act

November 14, 2022 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruverumbur All Women Police on Monday arrested T.K.S Senthil Kumar, founder of Anbalayam, a city-based service organisation against whom a POCSO case had been registered last month.

Police sources said Senthil Kumar was arrested in Tiruchi based on a case that was registered by the Tiruverumbur All Women Police under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and the Protection of Child from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The case was booked based on a complaint lodged by the chairman of District Child Welfare Committee P. Mohan alleging that three minor girls were illegally housed in the home meant for mentally ill persons run by the service organisation and one of them was subjected to sexual assault by Senthil Kumar.

