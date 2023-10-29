ADVERTISEMENT

Foundation stone laid for temple elephant’s memorial in Mannargudi

October 29, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The HR & CE Department authorities have laid the foundation stone for a memorial to come up at Sri Rajagopalaswamy Temple at Mannargudi in memory of the dead temple elephant Sengamalam.

Inquiries reveal that the State government had earlier announced that a memorial would be built in memory of Sengamalam, which served at the temple for more than five decades and passed away on July 9, 2002.

A sum of ₹ 49.50 lakh had been allocated for the project and hence, the HR & CE officials laid the foundation stone at the north-west corner of the temple’s outer circumambulatory corridor on Saturday.

