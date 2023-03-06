Foundation stone laid for new bus stand in Ariyalur

March 06, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - TIRUCHI

Minister for Transport S.S Sivasankar laid the foundation stone for a new bus stand near Anna Statue in Ariyalur district on Sunday

According to a press release, the new bus stand will come up on three acres at an estimated cost of ₹7.80 crore under the Infrastructure and Amenities Fund 2022-23 of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department. The bus stand will have all the necessary amenities for the public.

The old bus stand was built in 1975 and additional buildings were constructed between 1988 and 1995. Since the facility was more than 42 years and was in a dilapidated condition, the authorities demolished the structure to establish a new one.

Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi, Member of Legislative Assembly K. Chinnappa and senior officials were present.