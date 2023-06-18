Foundation stone laid for new bus stand at Pattukottai

June 18, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - THANJAVUR

A new bus stand would come up in Pattukottai at an estimated cost of ₹20 crore.

Laying the foundation stone for the new bus stand on Saturday, the Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru said that the Selection Grade Pattukottai Municipality spread over 21.83 square kilometer had a population of 85,000 people and serves as a vital transit point for commuters originating from Peravurani, Adhiramapattinam, Muthupettai, Sethubhavachatram and other places located around Pattukottai.

Hitherto, the Municipal bus stand functioned at the heart of the city causing inconvenience to both the public and as well as to the public transport service providers. Hence it was decided to construct a new bus stand at Nariyampalayam, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the proposed bus stand had been designed in such a way to accommodate 50 buses in addition to the facilities such as an advance ticket booking counter, a cloakroom, a waiting room, two restaurants, four restrooms and parking space for two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Collector Deepak Jacob and other district officials and elected representatives participated, according to an official release.