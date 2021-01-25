Foundation stone laid for fishing harbour

A fishing harbour would come up soon at Arcottuthurai in Vedaranyam taluk in Nagapattinam district at an estimated cost of ₹150 crore.
The foundation stone for the project was laid on Monday by Minister for Handlooms and Textiles O.S. Manian in the presence of Collector Praveen P. Nair and senior officials. The fishing hamlet, located about 50 km away from Nagapattinam, has a population of about 2,350. The fisherfolk own 64 mechanised fishing vessels and 245 fibre-reinforced plastic boats.
It was one of the badly affected fishing villages in the 2004-tsunami and cyclone Gaja as the fishing vessels were damaged in the absence of a safe place to anchor them. With a view to protecting the livelihood of fishermen, studies were taken up to establish a fishing harbour, following which it was planned to establish it on the southern side of the hamlet. The work would entail dredging and creation of landside facilities such as an auction hall, net mending yard and boat repair workshop. The harbour can accommodate 64 mechanised vessels and 376 fibre boats. Fisherfolk in neighbouring hamlets such as Kodiakarai, Kodiakadu and Maniantheevu would also benefit from the fishing harbour..
