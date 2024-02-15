Foundation stone laid for boathouse at Sri Haridhranathi tank

Collector T. Charushree laid the foundation stone for the construction of a boathouse at Sri Haridhranathi tank in Mannargudi on Thursday.
According to sources, the boathouse project, estimated to cost ₹50 lakh, is likely to be completed in about three months. An eight-metre-wide walkers’ path along the tank bund was being paved at a cost of ₹40 lakh.
With the completion of these two projects, the 23-acre tank was expected to become a popular recreation spot, sources added.
