Foundation stone laid for boathouse at Sri Haridhranathi tank

February 15, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

Collector T. Charushree laid the foundation stone for the construction of a boathouse at Sri Haridhranathi tank in Mannargudi on Thursday.

According to sources, the boathouse project, estimated to cost ₹50 lakh, is likely to be completed in about three months. An eight-metre-wide walkers’ path along the tank bund was being paved at a cost of ₹40 lakh.

With the completion of these two projects, the 23-acre tank was expected to become a popular recreation spot, sources added.

