ADVERTISEMENT

Foundation launches customised bus to screen for GI tract diseases

December 11, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

KGF Endobus, a mobile screening service to help the early detection of gastro-intestinal (GI) diseases was launched in the city by Dr. V. Kanagaraj Gastro Foundation (KGF) and Dr. G. Viswanathan Group of Hospitals in collaboration with Fuji Film India on Monday.

The customised vehicle is equipped with education materials, audio-visual facilities, a consultation desk with professional experts, and upper and lower gastro-intestinal endoscopes.

“The bus will travel all over the State to urban and rural areas, and is modelled on the SBCF Mammobus, our mobile screening service for breast cancer. KGF Endobus will have a doctor on board, and screening will be done for both gastric cancer and other GI tract diseases,” said K. Govindaraj, Director, GVN Hospitals, at the inauguration ceremony.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

B. Krishna Rau, former national president, Association of Surgeons of India, formally launched the service from Chennai through video conferencing.

Tomosuke Okada, Japanese advisor, Endoscopy Division, Fuji Film India, S. Easwaramoorthy, president, Indian Association of Gastro-intestinal Endo-Surgeons (IAGES), senior physicians M.S. Ashraf, and Zameer Pasha, and senior medical professionals were present during the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US