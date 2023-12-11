Foundation launches customised bus to screen for GI tract diseases

December 11, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

KGF Endobus, a mobile screening service to help the early detection of gastro-intestinal (GI) diseases was launched in the city by Dr. V. Kanagaraj Gastro Foundation (KGF) and Dr. G. Viswanathan Group of Hospitals in collaboration with Fuji Film India on Monday.

The customised vehicle is equipped with education materials, audio-visual facilities, a consultation desk with professional experts, and upper and lower gastro-intestinal endoscopes.

“The bus will travel all over the State to urban and rural areas, and is modelled on the SBCF Mammobus, our mobile screening service for breast cancer. KGF Endobus will have a doctor on board, and screening will be done for both gastric cancer and other GI tract diseases,” said K. Govindaraj, Director, GVN Hospitals, at the inauguration ceremony.

B. Krishna Rau, former national president, Association of Surgeons of India, formally launched the service from Chennai through video conferencing.

Tomosuke Okada, Japanese advisor, Endoscopy Division, Fuji Film India, S. Easwaramoorthy, president, Indian Association of Gastro-intestinal Endo-Surgeons (IAGES), senior physicians M.S. Ashraf, and Zameer Pasha, and senior medical professionals were present during the programme.

