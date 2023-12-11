HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Foundation launches customised bus to screen for GI tract diseases

December 11, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

KGF Endobus, a mobile screening service to help the early detection of gastro-intestinal (GI) diseases was launched in the city by Dr. V. Kanagaraj Gastro Foundation (KGF) and Dr. G. Viswanathan Group of Hospitals in collaboration with Fuji Film India on Monday.

The customised vehicle is equipped with education materials, audio-visual facilities, a consultation desk with professional experts, and upper and lower gastro-intestinal endoscopes.

“The bus will travel all over the State to urban and rural areas, and is modelled on the SBCF Mammobus, our mobile screening service for breast cancer. KGF Endobus will have a doctor on board, and screening will be done for both gastric cancer and other GI tract diseases,” said K. Govindaraj, Director, GVN Hospitals, at the inauguration ceremony.

B. Krishna Rau, former national president, Association of Surgeons of India, formally launched the service from Chennai through video conferencing.

Tomosuke Okada, Japanese advisor, Endoscopy Division, Fuji Film India, S. Easwaramoorthy, president, Indian Association of Gastro-intestinal Endo-Surgeons (IAGES), senior physicians M.S. Ashraf, and Zameer Pasha, and senior medical professionals were present during the programme.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.