Foundation laid for new water scheme

November 30, 2022 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A new combined drinking water supply scheme to benefit 109 habitations in Lalgudi and Pullampadi panchayat unions in Tiruchi district would be executed soon.

The foundation stone for the scheme, to be executed at an estimated cost of ₹ 248.59 crore, was laid by Minister for Municipal Administration K.N.Nehru on Wednesday.

The scheme would provide water supply to 59 habitations in Lalgudi union and 50 habitations in Pullampadi union. The scheme would benefit a population of 1,44,169 in the immediate stage, 1,70,125 in the intermediate stage in 2032 and 1,90,301 in the ultimate stage in 2057. It would provide a per capita water supply of 55 litres a day.

The scheme would have its source in the Kollidam river near Sevanthinathapuram in Idayattrumangalam village panchayat limits. About 11.26 million litres of water a day would be tapped in the ultimate stage of the scheme. A ground level sump with a capacity of 5.25 lakh litres would be built at Nagar village from where water would be pumped for a distance of about 203.40 km to feed 261 existing overhead water tanks and 15 new overhead tanks to be built under the scheme. New distribution lines would also be laid under the scheme, Mr.Nehru said.

Later, Mr.Nehru inaugurated a greening drive under the Miyawaki method at Reddimangudi and felicitated L&T Ltd., for contributing one lakh saplings for the initiative. He also laid the foundation stone for the new building of the milk producers cooperative society in Reddimangudi.

A.Soundarapandian and C.Kathiravan, MLAs, M.Pradeep Kumar, Collector, Murali, Chief Engineer, TWAD Board, and other officials participated.

