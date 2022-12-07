Foundation laid for new bus stand in Mayiladuthurai

December 07, 2022 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The foundation for a new bus stand was laid in Mayiladuthurai on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new facility will come up at Manakudi on Poompuhar-Kallanai Highway, about 1.25 km away from Mayiladuthurai. It will be situated close to the proposed bypass road in the town.

The new bus stand will be established on 13.77 acres owned by Sri Sakthipuriswara Swamy Devasthanam under the control of the Dharmapuram Adheenam at a cost of ₹24 crore sanctioned under the Infrastructure and Amenities Fund.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It is being set up in the wake of severe congestion witnessed in the existing B class bus stand with just a dozen bus bays. Although a temporary terminus has been established for buses operating on Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam routes adjacent to it, the facilities are not adequate to cater to the increasing movement of buses. About 350 bus services are operated from the terminus every day.

The bus stand will have a built up area of about 9,314 square metres with 28 bus bays, 49 shops, bus and rail booking counters, an ATM room, a cloak roam, four public toilets, including two for persons with disabilities, and a feeding room for women.

On Wednesday, the foundations tone for the new bus stand was laid by Nivetha M. Murugan and S. Rajkumar, MLAs, and Dharmapuram Adheenam Sri Masilamani Desika Gnanasambanda Paramacharya Swamigal.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US