Foundation laid for new bus stand in Mayiladuthurai

December 07, 2022 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The foundation for a new bus stand was laid in Mayiladuthurai on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new facility will come up at Manakudi on Poompuhar-Kallanai Highway, about 1.25 km away from Mayiladuthurai. It will be situated close to the proposed bypass road in the town.

The new bus stand will be established on 13.77 acres owned by Sri Sakthipuriswara Swamy Devasthanam under the control of the Dharmapuram Adheenam at a cost of ₹24 crore sanctioned under the Infrastructure and Amenities Fund.

It is being set up in the wake of severe congestion witnessed in the existing B class bus stand with just a dozen bus bays. Although a temporary terminus has been established for buses operating on Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam routes adjacent to it, the facilities are not adequate to cater to the increasing movement of buses. About 350 bus services are operated from the terminus every day.

The bus stand will have a built up area of about 9,314 square metres with 28 bus bays, 49 shops, bus and rail booking counters, an ATM room, a cloak roam, four public toilets, including two for persons with disabilities, and a feeding room for women.

On Wednesday, the foundations tone for the new bus stand was laid by Nivetha M. Murugan and S. Rajkumar, MLAs, and Dharmapuram Adheenam Sri Masilamani Desika Gnanasambanda Paramacharya Swamigal.