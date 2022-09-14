Foundation laid for construction of group houses for Lankan Tamils

Law Minister S. Regupathy laid the foundation for the construction of group houses inside the Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation Camp at Thekkatur panchayat in Arimalam block in the district on Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
A ‘bhoomi pooja’ function was organised at the camp in which Collector Kavitha Ramu, officials and local body representatives participated. Fifty six of them would be group houses and two individual houses.
-
Other States
Eight Goa Congress MLAs join BJP
-
-
The new houses are to be constructed as per the direction of the Chief Minister at a cost of ₹ 2.91 crore. The Minister instructed the officials to ensure quality in the construction of the houses and complete them speedily, an official release said.