Foundation laid for construction of group houses for Lankan Tamils

Special Correspondent PUDUKOTTAI
September 14, 2022 19:56 IST

Law Minister S. Regupathy performing bhoomi pooja for the construction of group houses inside the Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation Camp at Thekkatur panchayat in Pudukottai district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

  Law Minister S. Regupathy laid the foundation for the construction of group houses inside the Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation Camp at Thekkatur panchayat in Arimalam block in the district on Wednesday. 

A ‘bhoomi pooja’ function was organised at the camp in which Collector Kavitha Ramu, officials and local body representatives participated.  Fifty six of them would be group houses and two individual houses.

The new houses are to be constructed as per the direction of the Chief Minister at a cost of ₹ 2.91 crore. The Minister instructed the officials to ensure quality in the construction of the houses and complete them speedily, an official release said. 

