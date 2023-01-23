ADVERTISEMENT

Foundation laid for check dam across Nandiyar

January 23, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru launches work to build a check dam across Nandiyar at Kanakiliyanallur near Lalgudi in Tiruchi district on Monday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

A check dam is to be built across Nandiyar at Kanakiliyanallur near Lalgudi in Tiruchi district, for which Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru laid the foundation stone on Monday.

The check dam has been sanctioned at an estimate of ₹9.24 crore. According to Water Resources Department (WRD), the check dam will be 75 metres long and 1.50 metres high and will have capacity to store 1.78 million cubic feet of water. A supply channel would be built to take water to three irrigation tanks in the village. The check dam would help rejuvenate groundwater table on either side of the river. Besides, it will benefit 37 wells and 36 borewells within a radius of one km. Irrigation to about 260 hectares of land would be stabilised through the check dam.

The diversion of flood waters to Periya Nalleri and Chinna Nalleri would help protect the livelihood of farmers in Kanakiliyanallur, officials said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A. Soundarapandian, S. Stalin Kumar and N. Thyagarajan, MLAs; M. Pradeep Kumar, Collector; S. Ramamoorthy, Chief Engineer, WRD, Tiruchi region; and other officials were present.

Mr. Nehru also inaugurated plantation of saplings for raising an urban forest in the Miyawaki model.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US