Foundation laid for check dam across Nandiyar

January 23, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru launches work to build a check dam across Nandiyar at Kanakiliyanallur near Lalgudi in Tiruchi district on Monday.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru launches work to build a check dam across Nandiyar at Kanakiliyanallur near Lalgudi in Tiruchi district on Monday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

A check dam is to be built across Nandiyar at Kanakiliyanallur near Lalgudi in Tiruchi district, for which Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru laid the foundation stone on Monday.

The check dam has been sanctioned at an estimate of ₹9.24 crore. According to Water Resources Department (WRD), the check dam will be 75 metres long and 1.50 metres high and will have capacity to store 1.78 million cubic feet of water. A supply channel would be built to take water to three irrigation tanks in the village. The check dam would help rejuvenate groundwater table on either side of the river. Besides, it will benefit 37 wells and 36 borewells within a radius of one km. Irrigation to about 260 hectares of land would be stabilised through the check dam.

The diversion of flood waters to Periya Nalleri and Chinna Nalleri would help protect the livelihood of farmers in Kanakiliyanallur, officials said.

A. Soundarapandian, S. Stalin Kumar and N. Thyagarajan, MLAs; M. Pradeep Kumar, Collector; S. Ramamoorthy, Chief Engineer, WRD, Tiruchi region; and other officials were present.

Mr. Nehru also inaugurated plantation of saplings for raising an urban forest in the Miyawaki model.

